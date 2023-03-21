NEXUS Enrollment Centers to Reopen in Canada

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), announced today the reopening of NEXUS enrollment centers at eight Canadian airports in an effort to expand the NEXUS program’s capacity and help enroll the thousands of applicants awaiting interviews.

Beginning today, travelers can book interviews at the following airports, with interview start dates listed below:

March 27 Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG)

April 3 Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

April 12 Calgary International Airport (YYC) Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

April 17 Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

April 24 Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW)



“CBP and CBSA rely on our close collaboration and strong relationship to support the NEXUS program and its mission to help facilitate travel of trusted and low-risk travelers,” said Matthew Davies, Executive Director, CBP Admissibility and Passenger Programs. “We are proud of the NEXUS program and the historic cooperation we have achieved in facilitating the travel of trusted and low-risk travelers, and remain committed to keeping NEXUS a viable option for the traveling public.”

This partnership will give NEXUS applicants three options to complete their interviews after being conditionally approved:

Applicants can complete a joint interview at a U.S.-based enrollment center. They can choose a split option, in which they will complete an interview at a Canadian land enrollment center followed by a separate interview at a U.S. enrollment center located at the Canadian border. They also have the option of a two-step process for air travelers. The Canadian airport enrollment centers will be staffed with CBSA officers who will complete the Canadian portion of the NEXUS interview, and the U.S. interview with CBP will follow at Canadian airport preclearance locations for applicants departing from Canada to the U.S. Conditionally-approved NEXUS applicants and renewing members who require an interview will be able to book the Canadian portion of their interview at one of these airports through the Trusted Traveler Programs scheduler when interview times become available.

Applicants must complete their two NEXUS interviews in the same mode – either land or air – but not a combination of the two.

“NEXUS is a win-win for Canada and the United States,” said the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety. That’s why we’re finding new, flexible solutions to cut wait times and enlarge the program. The reopening of NEXUS airport enrolment centres in Canada is making a major difference – reducing the backlog, expanding capacity and helping more people get NEXUS cards. We’ll keep supporting NEXUS so it can keep generating billions in economic activity on both sides of the border.”

NEXUS is a joint program managed by CBP and CBSA. The non-refundable application fee for the program is $50, and applications must be submitted through Trusted Traveler Programs website. Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at select locations in the U.S. to make a final eligibility determination. More information on the NEXUS program can be found here.

