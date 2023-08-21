76.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, August 21, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSEvents

Register Today for CISA’s 2023 Chemical Security Summit

The Summit will be held on August 29-31, 2023, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott at 1700 Richmond Highway, Arlington, VA, as well as virtually.

By Homeland Security Today
(FEMA)

CISA’s 2023 Chemical Security Summit is rapidly approaching!

The Summit will be held on August 29-31, 2023, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott at 1700 Richmond Highway, Arlington, VA, as well as virtually for those who cannot attend in-person.

Check out our Summit webpage to view a detailed agenda with speakers and sessions for this year. A final agenda will be provided to all attendees prior to the event.

Register for the 2023 Chemical Security Summit today! Please register no later than August 23.

Already registered? Registrants will be receiving an email with virtual or in-person logistics. The 2023 Summit Booklet will be sent to all attendees prior to the event.

Previous articleDEA Recognizes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day with Extended Hours for the Faces of Fentanyl Exhibit
Next articleFBI Reward Up to $10K Offered for Information Related to the Tampering of a Rail Line in Saratoga County, N.Y.
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals