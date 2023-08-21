FBI Reward Up to $10K Offered for Information Related to the Tampering of a Rail Line in Saratoga County, N.Y.

Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office and Michael Zurlo, Saratoga County sheriff, announced Wednesday the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for deliberately tampering with a portion of the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railroad in Corinth.

The FBI’s Albany Field Office was contacted after a railroad employee conducting a routine safety inspection noticed a portion of the rail line in Corinth had been tampered with.

The joint investigation between FBI Albany and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has identified evidence that the tampering is indicative of an attempt to derail a train and occurred in early June of 2023.

A derailment on this line could have resulted in serious injuries, or even fatalities. The Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railroad offers scenic tours for passengers of all ages, to include field trips for young children.

“While we’re thankful the worst-case scenario was avoided, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not stand by while someone tries to cause harm to our communities and destroy our small businesses,” said Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albany Field Office.

“Please be assured that we will leave no stone unturned to identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for this cowardly act,” said Michael Zurlo, Saratoga County sheriff. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at FBI