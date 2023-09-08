75.8 F
U.S. Coast Guard Shore Forces Virtual Enterprise Industry Day to Be Held in December

Registration is expected to be limited to 100 attendees; please save the date.

By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard Cutter Dependable departs New York City and travels down the Hudson River, Jan. 29 2020. The Virginia Beach-based 210-foot Reliance Class Medium Endurance Cutter routinely conducts homeland security missions in the offshore waters of the Western Hemisphere, from New England to the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Barfoot)

Save the date for the U.S. Coast Guard Shore Forces Enterprise Industry Day virtual workshop event on 05-06 December 2023. This virtual event is an alternative to in-person networking and collaboration between industry and the Coast Guard.

You will hear from government experts on the current challenges the Coast Guard is facing for their Shore Forces. Select vendors will share how their solutions may address them.  This workshop event provides the opportunity to network with your industry peers.

The target audience is vendors doing business under NAICS 541715 interested in learning and pursuing solutions for the U.S. Coast Guard. In preparation for this event, we will be asking those who are interested in attending to provide information about their company. Instructions for submitting vendor information will be identified at a later date.

Tentative Program agenda

December 5, 2023

12-12:05 p.m.: USCG Opening Remarks
12:05-1:00 p.m.: Current SFE Challenges (CG-741 Office of Shore Forces)
1:00-3:55 p.m:  Vendor Briefs (TBA)
3:55-4:00 p.m.: Closing Remarks

December 6, 2023

12-12:05 p.m.: USCG Opening Remarks
12:05-1:00 p.m.: Sector of the Future (CG Research and Development Center) (Tentative)
1:00-3:55 p.m:  Vendor Briefs (TBA)
3:55-4:00 p.m.: Closing Remarks

Registration is expected to be limited to 100 attendees; please save the date and check for future updates.

Read more at SAM.gov

