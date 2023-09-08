USCIS Issues Request for Information for Social Media Intelligence Tools Research

The U.S. Citizen Immigration Services (USCIS), Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) Directorate has a requirement for additional tools and techniques to support background check process through social media intelligence capabilities.

The objective of Social Media Intelligence Tools Research is to provide insights into tools and techniques that can be used to support operations requiring social media research and analysis. This objective is not to replace current operations in social media investigations, but to determine what (if any) automated, customizable, scalable tools, platforms and techniques exist which can support more efficient and faster operations around operational use of social media operations by the agency. USCIS is not seeking a decision-making platform; USCIS is seeking offerings which can provide insightful analysis and automated decision-support for current and future operations. USCIS is seeking tools that can expedite investigative operations without sacrificing mission needs and adding to investigative overhead.

The primary purpose of this RFI is to identify sources that currently have capabilities that can meet the technical requirements to deliver social media intelligence, research, screening, and vetting in an automated capacity. Those technical capabilities need to be demonstratable current and future social media platforms. Vendors should have tools and techniques currently in place which can be expanded and adapted to future social media platforms and needs as they arise. Solutions which are tied to specific existing platforms without the ability to be adapted or applied to others, are not sufficient for this ask.

The tool cannot violate current or future updates to DHS and/ or USCIS’s Operational Use of Social Media Policy https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/Directive_110-01_Privacy_Policy_for_Operational_Use_of_Social_Media_0.pdf

Capabilities for tool / techniques to operate within the USCIS technical environment. Data must be available for storage and use on USCIS networks.

The tool must support audit capability to allow insight and access into tool operations as required by USCIS operations.

The technology should not seek to engage with the platforms for limiting or removing publicly posted content.

Information is requested detailing your company’s capabilities and experience delivering social media intelligence investigative technology. Interested businesses and government or non-profit organizations are encouraged to respond to this RFI.

All responses shall be in Adobe Portable Document Format (PDF) via email only to the Contract Specialist listed in Section 5 and should include in the title of the emailed response “Social Media Intelligence Tools Research – Company Name, LLC”. Responses are due no later than Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. No phone calls related to this RFI will be accepted.

