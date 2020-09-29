Today, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) was appointed by House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) to be Chair of theSubcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation, effective Friday, September 25, 2020. Underwood currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Homeland Security Committee.
Underwood Appointed Chair of Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation Subcommittee
