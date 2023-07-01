USCIS to Hold Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Industry

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Contracting (OCON) will host its fourth and final Quarter Conference Call with Industry for Fiscal Year 23 on July 25, 2023, starting at 1:00 pm (ET). The purpose of these quarterly calls is to provide continued open and engaging dialogue between USCIS and industry on current and future requirements. The focus of this call will be to provide industry with the latest procurement related information for USCIS.

The call will be limited to 400 callers and last no more than two hours. No registration or sign up is required!

The call-in number is 1 888-323-9726, participant passcode: 2823795. The recording will be available two (2) hours after the event and can be heard by dialing: 800-839-2290. This recording will expire on September 30, 2023.

USCIS will update this announcement with the presentation slides no later than July 14, 2023.

Webex Join link:

https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=mfbf082507693f8cca9d96ddeabdb4354

Webinar number:

2764 369 1501

Webinar password:

f9EuEmUxp*32

NEW FORMAT

USCIS is committed to providing industry with accurate and up-to-date procurement information. As such we are announcing a new format for addressing questions during our quarterly calls with industry. We will continue to provide industry with accurate information about our requirements, however, impromptu questions and answers will no longer be provided during the calls. Instead USCIS strongly encourages all vendors to submit any and all questions in advance of the quarterly calls. USCIS will answer pre-submitted questions during the call. Industry will still have the opportunity to ask questions during the call, however, to ensure thorough and accurate answers those questions will be collected and answered after the call and posted as an update to this announcement. Please include the slide/APFS number when submitting your questions.

Vendors, please submit your questions to the following email address by 10:00 am (ET), on July 20, 2023: [email protected]

Participants are not required to use WebEx for this event as the briefing slides will be posted SAMS.gov prior to the event.

We recommend that you use Chrome as your browser for this event.

For industries awareness, here is the FY24 Quarterly Conference Calls with Industry Schedule

1st: October 31, 2023

2nd: January 30, 2024

3rd: April 30, 2024

4th: July 30, 2024

Read more at SAM.gov