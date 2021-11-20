45.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDOJ
Federal PagesDOJFBI

Jerri Williams Honored at FBI Agents Association Gala

The host of the true crime and history podcast FBI Retired Case File Review and 26-year veteran of the FBI is an HSToday columnist.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
FBI Director Christopher Wray and retired FBI agent Jerri Williams at the G-Man Honors: A Salute to FBI Heroes event on Nov. 18, 2021. (FBI Agents Association photo)

The FBI Agents Association honored retired special agent Jerri Williams as its 2021 Distinguished Service Honoree.

Williams was honored at Thursday’s G-Man Honors: A Salute to FBI Heroes gala benefiting the FBIAA Membership Assistance Fund and Membership College Fund.

Williams, author of FBI Myths and Misconceptions: A Manual for Armchair Detectives, host of the true crime and history podcast FBI Retired Case File Review, and 26-year veteran of the FBI, joined HSToday as a columnist in April.

During her FBI career, Williams specialized in cases targeting major economic crime and corruption. She received numerous awards throughout her career, including four United States Attorney Awards for Distinguished Service.

“Receiving the Distinguished Service Award for podcasting FBI stories and getting to sit next to Director Wray at dinner was a much appreciated validation of my creative work!” Williams wrote on social media.

Previous articleBiden Signs Bipartisan Bill Updating Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program
Next articleEmergency Management Veteran Jerome Hauer Named Honorary New York City Fire Commissioner
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.