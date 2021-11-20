Jerri Williams Honored at FBI Agents Association Gala

The FBI Agents Association honored retired special agent Jerri Williams as its 2021 Distinguished Service Honoree.

Williams was honored at Thursday’s G-Man Honors: A Salute to FBI Heroes gala benefiting the FBIAA Membership Assistance Fund and Membership College Fund.

Williams, author of FBI Myths and Misconceptions: A Manual for Armchair Detectives, host of the true crime and history podcast FBI Retired Case File Review, and 26-year veteran of the FBI, joined HSToday as a columnist in April.

During her FBI career, Williams specialized in cases targeting major economic crime and corruption. She received numerous awards throughout her career, including four United States Attorney Awards for Distinguished Service.

“Receiving the Distinguished Service Award for podcasting FBI stories and getting to sit next to Director Wray at dinner was a much appreciated validation of my creative work!” Williams wrote on social media.