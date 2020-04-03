Congressional Action on Coronavirus: Resources for All Industries Impacted

Over the past 3 weeks, Congress has passed – and the president has signed – three emergency bills to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including $8.3 billion for vaccine development, emergency paid sick leave for an estimated 87 million workers, and a staggering $2 trillion relief bill for small businesses and individual taxpayers. These massive legislative packages have set records and are intended to provide immediate relief for businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19. They are also intended to solicit help from businesses and individuals who can assist in our efforts to combat this deadly virus. The result of these three measures is that almost every federal agency is involved in putting in place the mechanisms for both distributing this relief and receiving it. It is a massive undertaking with multiple moving parts – some of which are still being put in place. As businesses navigate these bills, below is a quick summary of each measure, including appropriate links to web sites where businesses and individuals can apply for relief and vendors can submit detail on their solutions.

Passed Legislation

Supplemental I –Coronavirus Supplemental

Supplemental I included $8.3 billion to fully fund a robust response to coronavirus, including vaccine development, support for state and local governments, and assistance for affected small businesses:

$2.2 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response, including $950 million to support state and local health agencies

$7 billion in low-interest loans to affected small businesses

$300 million to ensure access to affordable vaccines

$3 billion for research and development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics

$1 billion for medical supplies, healthcare preparedness, and medical surge capacity

$1.25 billion to secure Americans’ health by addressing the coronavirus overseas.

Signed by the president March 6. Text here, summary here.

Supplemental II – Families First Coronavirus Response Act (HR 6201)

Barely two weeks later, Congress considered the second COVID-19 emergency bill, recognizing the need for additional benefits for low-income families, unemployment and paid leave:

$1.2 billion for free testing for Americans who need to be tested

Allows for paid sick and medical leave for workers

$1.25 billion in emergency nutritional assistance

Protections and relief for small businesses

Increased access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries

The Senate passed the House bill on March 18 and the president signed the bill into law that evening. Bill text here. Fact sheet here. Bill section by section here. A summary of paid leave provisions, incorporating changes made by technical correction, is here.

Supplemental III – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

Shortly after the second emergency bill was signed into law, Congress immediately turned to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. After a unanimous vote by the Senate, the House passed the bill on March 27 and the president signed the bill into law shortly after.

Final text here. Democratic summary here. Republican section by section here.

This massive $2 trillion relief package has multiple pieces – for healthcare workers, small-business owners, workers and families, technology companies, institutions of higher education, and nonprofits.

See below for resources on certain areas of the bill:

Memo for healthcare providers here

Memo on the Small Business Administration loan programs here

Memo outlining the workers and families assistance programs here

Memo outlining technology opportunities here

Memo outlining FEMA opportunities here

Memo on the bill's higher education provisions here

Memo for nonprofits here

Other resources:

Speaker Pelosi COVID toolkit here

Senate Republican COVID Policy Response overview here

Factsheet on accelerated and advance payments for providers/suppliers here

Senate Small Business Committee FAQ on Paycheck Protection Program here

FAQ on Small Business Administration’s loan programs here

House Ways and Means FAQ on Rebates here

House Ways and Means FAQ on Unemployment Compensation here

House Appropriations overview for local governments/nonprofits here

Looking into the Future

Supplemental IV and onward

Certainly, the last several weeks have been groundbreaking – both with the speed of congressional and administration action to get emergency assistance out to where it is needed and the magnitude of the assistance. But we also know that these three bills are not the last we will see when it comes to providing aid. In fact, the White House and the House and Senate leadership have already been in contact about the timeline for the next package. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has voiced that she aims to have her package ready for when the Senate and House return at the end of April. Republicans have pushed back on the quick timeline and do not see the next package moving as quickly as the last couple.

It is likely the next COVID-19 bill focuses on infrastructure as an economic stimulus and includes provisions aimed at recovering from the current crisis. Which committees will play the lead role will depend on what issues remain (or develop) over the next few weeks, but it is likely that the committees focus on health (House E&C, Senate HELP), transportation/infrastructure (House T&I, Senate Commerce, Senate EPW), and finance (House W&Ms, Senate Finance).

Cornerstone Government Affairs will continue to provide updates to congressional action as information becomes available.

