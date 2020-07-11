AeroDefense Introduces Mobile Drone Detection System

AeroDefense, a provider of the patented AirWarden™ drone detection system that is designed to detect and locate drones and pilots simultaneously, has announced a new mobile deployment option.

AirWarden mobile deployments operate independently, as a patrolling group (patent pending), or in conjunction with permanently mounted systems. The system’s four-inch, four-ounce antenna can be mounted on an external antenna mast and connects to detection electronics inside a customer-provided ground vehicle or marine vessel for discreet drone detection operations.

AirWarden mobile sensors create a dynamic network in two ways to enhance location accuracy. When a mobile sensor comes within range of a fixed network, it can extend a permanent installation network. Mobile sensors in separate command vehicles or marine vessels can move at patrol speed in a search grid fashion to locate both drones and pilots.

AeroDefense said it already had a solid foundation for the software that received a Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation last year, and that adding flexible deployment options allows security teams to protect more people.

