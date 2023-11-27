Amentum Announces Agreement to Merge with Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber and Intelligence Businesses

Amentum announced today a definitive agreement to merge with Jacobs’ (NYSE:J) Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) and Cyber and Intelligence (C&I) businesses, creating a new leader in systems integration and technology solutions trusted by the United States and its allies to modernize their most complex missions around the world. The combined organization will be a publicly traded company with $13 billion in revenue and more than 53,000 employees in 83 countries.

“Uniting our great organizations – Amentum, CMS, and Cyber & Intelligence Solutions – creates a leading provider of systems integration and technology solutions with the talent, scope, scale and footprint to deliver excellence and a wider range of solutions for our clients,” commented Amentum CEO John Heller. “Our combined company will deliver extensive expertise in the government’s highest priority areas of energy, space exploration, intelligence and analytics, and digital modernization. We look forward to the union of our strong teams and a bright future ahead.”

The transaction was approved by the Jacobs board of directors and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of fiscal year 2024.

