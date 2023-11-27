$50M+ DHS USCIS Data Strategy Support Services RFP Pushed

Some good news out of DHS this week is that the RFP for this heavily anticipated requirement will NOT crush your holiday plans. The release of the solicitation for the next iteration of this now 5-year contract to support the USCIS OCDO’s core mission, which includes the advancement of the USCIS Data Strategy, is now set to be released in early to mid-January 2024. USCIS had planned to compete the requirement this Fall, but that did not happen. Much of the rest remains the same.

