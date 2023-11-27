39.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Industry News

$50M+ DHS USCIS Data Strategy Support Services RFP Pushed

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Some good news out of DHS this week is that the RFP for this heavily anticipated requirement will NOT crush your holiday plans. The release of the solicitation for the next iteration of this now 5-year contract to support the USCIS OCDO’s core mission, which includes the advancement of the USCIS Data Strategy, is now set to be released in early to mid-January 2024. USCIS had planned to compete the requirement this Fall, but that did not happen. Much of the rest remains the same. 

Read the rest of the story from Orange Slices AI here.

Previous article
Thanksgiving Sunday Sets Air Travel Record
Next article
Amentum Announces Agreement to Merge with Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber and Intelligence Businesses
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights