Thanksgiving Sunday Sets Air Travel Record

(Will Rogers World Airport)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that Sunday set an agency-wide record for the busiest air travel day ever.

More than 2.9 million people were screened at airports across the United States on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the TSA said on X, formerly Twitter, marking “the busiest day ever for air travel.”

The TSA also reminded customers to arrive at airports early amid the high demand for air travel during the holiday season.

Read the rest of the story from the Hill, here.

