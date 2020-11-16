ASRC Federal Appoints Carlo Uchello as President of Civilian and Health Group

ASRC Federal has named Carlo Uchello president of the company’s Civilian & Health operating group as part of a realignment of the organization to a new customer centric operating model. Uchello will provide strategic leadership and programmatic and technical oversight for the operating group, which focuses on delivering mission-enabling information technology, data analytics and business solutions to federal government customers.

“We are pleased to welcome Carlo Uchello to ASRC Federal,” said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. “Carlo is an accomplished, results-driven executive with a track record of building and growing government services organizations and is an important addition to our leadership team as we position for further organic growth.”

Uchello brings 30 years of experience in the federal civilian and health markets, most recently at Magellan Federal. He has also served in executive leadership roles at Serco, Vangent, GDIT and Accenture.

“I’m excited to join the ASRC Federal team and I look forward to leading the Civilian & Health operating group – optimizing business operations, ensuring outstanding customer outcomes and driving growth,” said Uchello.

Uchello holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from University of New Orleans and an executive education certificate from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

