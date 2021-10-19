BlackBerry and Deloitte Join Forces to Secure Software Supply Chains

BlackBerry Limited and Deloitte are teaming up to help manufacturers and those building mission-critical applications secure their software supply chains.

As part of the agreement, Deloitte will leverage BlackBerry’s flagship software composition analysis tool, BlackBerry® Jarvis™ to provide Open-source Software (OSS), Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) analysis on behalf of their clients across the medical, automotive and aerospace industries, empowering them to keep software safe and secure based on the actionable intelligence the platform provides.

A G7 Transportation Ministry has selected the companies’ joint software and services offering to ensure the security of its traffic management and broader transportation infrastructure.

Designed to address the increasing complexity and growing cybersecurity threats among multi-tiered software supply chains, BlackBerry Jarvis enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to inspect the provenance of their code and every software asset that comes into their overall supply chains to ensure their products are both secure and updated with the most recent security patches.

BlackBerry Jarvis is designed to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and provide deep actionable insights in minutes – something that would otherwise involve manual scanning that would take large numbers of experts and an impractical amount of time.

