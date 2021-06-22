DVIDS DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse A. Hyatt

CACI Awarded $82M Contract to Provide Cyber and Ground Electronic Warfare Expertise and Technology to the U.S. Army

The U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division (EWAGS) has awarded CACI International Inc a four-year $82 million contract to continue support for the Army’s cyber and ground electronic warfare (EW) missions. 

CACI’s technicians and engineers will partner with the Army to monitor, analyze and develop complex technology tools and systems to counter evolving threats. CACI experts provide the analysis to help ensure that Army EOD ECM systems provide maximum protection. CACI also supports compatibility testing with new and legacy C5ISR systems to uncover system vulnerability and compatibility issues with other Army EW or tactical communication systems.

