CACI Awarded Prime Position on U.S. Navy Technical Support Service Contract

CACI International Inc has been awarded a prime position on the U.S. Navy’s Technical Support Services (TSS) contract supporting Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E). The contract, awarded by the U.S. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, is a six-year multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity and has a ceiling value of $575 million.

Under the contract, CACI will continue to provide enterprise expertise to ensure sailor readiness and help implement a broad transformation of the MyNavy HR information system. CACI will also support MyNavy HR’s enterprise technology architecture, portfolio management, data management, business process reengineering, government operations, and operational performance to meet evolving needs.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s business analysts and functional experts will ensure sailors have access to critical information for themselves and their families 24/7.”

