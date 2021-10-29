56.5 F
CACI Awarded Prime Position on U.S. Navy Technical Support Service Contract

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the coastal patrol ship USS Hurricane (PC 3) prepare to board the U.S. Coast Guard patrol cutter USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Isaacs/Released)

CACI International Inc has been awarded a prime position on the U.S. Navy’s Technical Support Services (TSS) contract supporting Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E). The contract, awarded by the U.S. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, is a six-year multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity and has a ceiling value of $575 million.

Under the contract, CACI will continue to provide enterprise expertise to ensure sailor readiness and help implement a broad transformation of the MyNavy HR information system. CACI will also support MyNavy HR’s enterprise technology architecture, portfolio management, data management, business process reengineering, government operations, and operational performance to meet evolving needs.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s business analysts and functional experts will ensure sailors have access to critical information for themselves and their families 24/7.”

Read more at CACI

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

