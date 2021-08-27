72.8 F
Friday, August 27, 2021
Delmas Whittaker Named as New Lead of Marine Maintenance at Port of Seattle

By Homeland Security Today
Port of Seattle photo of Delmas Whittaker

The Port of Seattle has announced that Delmas Whittaker will be leading the Marine Maintenance department, serving on the Maritime Directors Team and managing a non-represented and represented staff of approximately 150 employees. 

“Delmas Whittaker has proven to have the leadership ability, integrity, and skills throughout his tenure at the Port to get the job done and deliver results,” said Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Maritime Director at the Port of Seattle. “We welcome him in this new position and look forward to the great things he will accomplish at the helm of Marine Maintenance.”

Delmas has been with the Port of Seattle for 13 years and in the Maritime Division as the Senior Manager Fishing and Commercial Vessels for the past three years serving at Fishermen’s Terminal. In his most recent position at Fishermen’s Terminal, Delmas has been responsible for maritime operations and facilities management of Fishermen’s Terminal, Salmon Bay Marina and the Maritime Industrial Center (MIC).

Previous to this position, Delmas served as the Logistics Manager for Aviation Maintenance at SEA where he was in charge of the Aviation Maintenance Distribution Center and managed over 32 satellite storerooms containing over 6.5 million dollars for parts and materials. Additionally, he concurrently served as Small Works Manager for three years of his tenure there, responsible for managing multiple small works contracts and co-supervising nearly 100 small works jobs, annually.

Delmas is a proud veteran having served more than 25 years in the U.S Navy.  Within the Port of Seattle, he has multiple professional affiliations including Chapter President of Blacks in Government (BIG) Port of Seattle Chapter, Fishermen’s Memorial Board Member, and serves on Seattle Seafair Board of Directors. His broad experience, commitment to Continuous Process Improvement and Equity, as well as his experience leading change will all be an even greater asset to the Maritime Division in this new role.

Read the announcement at the Port of Seattle

