DIA and GSA Award IT and Digital Services Contracts to GDIT

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded an IT system modernization contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). GDIT will provide worldwide engineering support to DIA’s core IT infrastructure to include system design, architecture, testing plans, and security accreditation.

The Infrastructure Services Enterprise Engineering (ISEE) task order, under the Enhanced Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (E-SITE) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has an estimated value of $100 million and includes a base period of one year, four option years plus one six-month option. Work completed under the ISEE task is foundational to the future IT infrastructure of the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DODIIS).

In addition to GDIT’s previously awarded E-SITE task orders for network engineering, operations and cybersecurity solutions, this new work will continue to directly support DIA’s strategic goals for core IT services.

GDIT has also announced that it has been chosen by the General Services Administration’ Federal Systems Integration and Management Center to continue providing digital enterprise services for Special Operations Forces. The SOF Information Technology Enterprise Contract J, or SITEC J, is a single award with a total estimated value of $364 million. It includes a 1-year base period with four 1-year options.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)