DIA Plans Small Business Meetings 

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has announced it will conduct several virtual “Introduction to DIA for Small Business” briefings via MS Teams.

Hosted by DIA’s Office of Small Business Programs (SBP), the virtual meetings will focus on the basics of doing business with DIA and will discuss program highlights.

The meetings will take place in February, March and April, and the discussions will be followed by Q&A sessions.

Interested parties are required to read through the SAM notice and follow the directions exactly in order to be considered for participation. These engagements will be limited in number of attendees, and early registration is highly encouraged.

Read the SAM notice

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)