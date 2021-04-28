Egnyte Launches New Data Security Tools for Mid-Market IT Organizations

Egnyte has announced new governance tools and services aimed at helping mid-market IT organizations improve their data security and compliance competence. The new capabilities provide actionable intelligence that can prioritize risks but also recommend solutions and implement automated safeguards to improve security and compliance around mid-market companies’ cloud content.

“While there are a number of great security and compliance platforms on the market, most were built for Fortune 500s and big banks,” said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Egnyte. “The problem is, today, as more companies adopt hybrid and remote work, and more data becomes subject to regulation, almost every company in the world has a need for robust data security and governance.”

Egnyte says the new capabilities enable companies to:

Quantify and Benchmark Diverse Risk: Using a single Governance Risk Dashboard, companies receive an evaluation tool that summarizes organizations’ risk into a single number so IT teams can identify the biggest risks to their business while establishing benchmarks for tracking progress and prioritizing next steps.

Prioritize Next Best Actions: The Governance Risk Dashboard measures an organization’s current risk posture, and also tracks progress and improvements. It can be used to engage business leaders in governance efforts by helping them understand where sensitive content resides and what safeguards need to be put in place to reduce risk across the organization on an on-going basis.

Automatically Safeguard Sensitive Content:To help enforce policies and reduce risk, Egnyte’s content safeguards are designed to prevent data leakage by restricting public links to sensitive files. Content safeguard policies can be automatically created to restrict links to a minimum security level, based on sensitive content matching, risk score, and location, which are then enforced.

PIB Group, the diversified insurance intermediary group backed by Apax Funds and The Carlyle Group, is among the many mid-sized financial services firms using Egnyte to secure and govern cloud content.

“We use the tools embedded within Egnyte to help us identify our sensitive content and understand our risks exposure,” said Paul Johnson, Chief Operating and Information Officer, PIB. “This provides us with an innovative solution that detects risks and provides a clear path to resolve them.”

As an add on option, Egnyte will also be providing expert-led governance “health checks” as part of its professional services offerings.

Read more at Egnyte

