Excella Awarded Contract to Support the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee

Excella announced it has been awarded a two-year con tract with the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE)’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC). Excella will leverage artificial intelligence and data analytics technology to assist the PRAC in improving transparency and oversight into the over $5 trillion distributed during the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PRAC was established to promote transparency and support independent oversight of the funds provided by the CARES Act and other related emergency spending bills. Excella’s artificial intelligence capabilities will assist the PRAC in developing a strategy and roadmap to streamline the auditing and oversight process of the trillions of dollars distributed as part of the federal government’s pandemic relief efforts. Additionally, Excella will develop a framework that will help the PRAC ideate, prioritize, and identify pandemic-related spending and fraud schemes.

“The government’s unprecedented financial response to the COVID-19 pandemic warrants oversight to detect and mitigate fraud, waste, and abuse, and to ensure the funds are getting to the individuals, communities, and businesses that need them the most,” said Jimmy Benani, Excella’s Director of Federal Health and Civilian markets. “We are committed to the PRAC’s mission to promote public transparency of federal pandemic spending and to identify bad actors and potential fraud schemes. Our technology, data, and fraud expertise will help achieve these objectives and serve citizens across the country.”

This contract is important to the PRAC’s strategic approach in auditing the loans distributed across the federal government by agencies such as the Small Business Administration (SBA), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Treasury, among others.

