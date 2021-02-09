GDIT Announces Federal Cloud Collaborations With Microsoft and Amazon Web Services

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), has signed a Microsoft Partner Agreement for Online Services-Government (AOS-G). The new agreement provides federal customers with the capability to access Azure services and offerings, including the classified regions of Azure Government. Through the recently awarded Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS) contract, GDIT is now enabled to provide Department of Defense (DOD) customers with migration to both Microsoft 365 and Azure.

“Clients across the federal government are rapidly adopting cloud and Software-as-a-Service solutions,” said Ben Gianni, vice president and chief technology officer of GDIT. “Microsoft offers Microsoft 365 for collaboration, Azure for cloud based workloads and Dynamics 365 for customer relationship management.”

“GDIT’s agreement with Microsoft is an important component of our cloud strategy and provides federal customers the full set of offerings to meet their enterprise and mission requirements,” said Gianni.

“Microsoft and GDIT have long partnered to support the most complex missions across the government sector,” said Greg Myers, vice president of Microsoft Federal at Microsoft Corp. “This agreement will further solidify this relationship through GDIT’s deep knowledge of the government programs to enable cloud technology to support modernization and digital transformation efforts across the federal government.”

Microsoft is a Strategic Alliance Partner within GDIT’s technology partner program, enabling GDIT to deliver a wide range of solutions on Azure, including cloud computing, storage, analytics and machine learning. GDIT’s agreement with Microsoft helps the federal government leverage cloud technology for its missions, streamline costs and incorporate best-practice maintenance services.

The news follows GDIT’s announcement of the availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the milCloud® 2.0 contract, providing DOD mission partners access to an expanded portfolio of secure cloud services. Defense agencies now have another mechanism to move their workloads to AWS through a streamlined contracting process.

A fit-for-purpose, high security commercial cloud, milCloud® 2.0 is designed to offer ease of use and affordability for mission critical applications and data. This solution now allows mission partners to take advantage of the latest technology and innovate more quickly with artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber sensing, and other emerging capabilities. milCloud® 2.0 enables the DOD and DISA to accelerate cloud adoption, simplify acquisition, achieve cost savings and improve mission effectiveness through a single contract.

Users across the DOD enterprise can leverage the milCloud® 2.0 contract for migrations, application modernization and new application development, and can now take advantage of cloud services from AWS in areas such as analytics, edge computing, end user computing and security. With streamlined onboarding via the existing milCloud® 2.0 contract, DOD mission partners can swiftly acquire cloud services for a wide variety of workloads.

