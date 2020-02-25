Genetec Launches System to Help Airports Manage Security Operations

Genetec Inc has launched ‘Security Center for Airports’, designed to help airports manage and optimize their security and airport terminal operations. Security Center for Airports enables security managers, control room operators, terminal and ground handling staff as well as passenger experience managers to work together using a single unified product tailored to their needs.

“Traditionally, airports would have to work with a multitude of single-purpose products that don’t interconnect to build their global security operations centers (GSOCs),” explained David Lenot, Airport Practice Leader at Genetec. “This would often create a very complex operating environment leading to slow security response time. But with the growing volume of passengers, airports need help to guarantee safe travel, and many airport security teams are rethinking their security technology strategy.”

“From parking, shopping and dining to check-in and take off, our airport, like any other, must provide a safe and efficient experience for travelers,” said Daniel St-Pierre, Deputy Director, Operations & IT Security at Aéroports de Montréal. “The Genetec unified platform helps us make the passenger journey seamless while also improving operations, and making the airport a safer environment for everyone that passes through our doors.”

In addition to video management (Security Center Omnicast™ ), access control (Security Center Synergis™) and Automatic License Plate recognition capabilities (Security Center AutoVu™), Security Center for Airports features a number of airport-specific capabilities including:

Security Center Flight Business Logic: Correlates flight information with other operational resources, and automates surveillance and operation management based on flight and gate information.

Security Center Boarding Route Management: Uses Security Center Synergis™ to define specific routes and streamline boarding and deplaning operations.

Security Center Restricted Area Surveillance: Relies on multiple intrusion detection technologies (radar, LiDar, fence intrusion detection, video analytics, drone detection, etc.) to detect potential threats.

Security Center Passenger Analytics: Extracts insights from sensors like security cameras. Available in Security Center dashboards and a dedicated web client, Security Center Passenger Analytics helps measure and visualize passenger counting, queues, and occupancy to predict the passenger flow and send notifications to mitigate bottlenecks.

