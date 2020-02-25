New Members Appointed to FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Transportation has appointed two new members to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Drone Advisory Committee (DAC).

The new members are Christian Ramsey, President of uAvionix Corp., headquartered in Bigfork, MT, and Lee Moak, founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Moak Group in Washington, D.C.

The DAC is a broad-based, long-term federal advisory committee that provides the FAA with advice on key unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) integration issues by helping to identify challenges and prioritize improvements. The committee helps to create broad support for an overall integration strategy and vision.

Members of the DAC are executives who represent a variety of UAS interests, including industry, research, academia, retail, technology and state and local government.

The DAC is chartered to have up to 35 members. Twelve members were previously added to the DAC on May 20, 2019, to fill open vacancies.

