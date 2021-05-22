Heathrow Selects Full Body Scanners From Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz has been chosen to supply the Quick Personnel Security (QPS) scanners to Heathrow Airport, U.K., in a bid to reduce wait times for passengers and enhance security checkpoints.

The R&S QPS201 scanners will be rolled out across the airport, ensuring that all passengers, staff and contractors accessing airside locations are scanned on entry. A full body scan is completed in seconds, and any suspect objects are indicated on an image to preserve passenger privacy.

Heathrow sought a solution that fully addressed current security and throughput requirements but is also being continuously developed and improved to meet future security needs. Rohde & Schwarz has made a commitment to upgrade its scanners with new algorithms after they have entered service.

The R&S QPS201 scanner is designed to increase sensitivity while reducing false alarms and processing time.

