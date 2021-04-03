Hellenic Police Selects Smiths Detection for Cargo Screening Contract

Smiths Detection has been selected by Hellenic Police to supply two HCVMe high-energy mobile X-ray systems for the screening of cargo. Helping to uncover illegal immigrants, threats, contraband and fraud, these two systems will help to secure the EU’s Southern Border. One additional HCVMe system for other security purposes has been contracted by the Hellenic Police, for delivery later this year.

The HCVM e35 is a compact mobile platform suitable for inspecting whole trucks, containers and vehicles for threats such as explosives, narcotics, contraband, as well as manifest verification; reducing the need for manual inspection. The HCVM e35 is able to penetrate up to 200mm of steel, while enabling a high throughput of up to 80 trucks per hour.

Contract award, delivery, training and the commissioning of equipment was completed by Smiths Detection’s Greek partner, Proton S.A.

