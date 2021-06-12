Ian Brekke Joins Nichols Liu LLP, Founds New National Security Practice

Ian Brekke has joined Nichols Liu LLP, an internationally-ranked Washington DC law firm specializing in government contracts, as a partner. He will be launching the firm’s National and Homeland Security practice and leading the firm’s M&A and Cybersecurity practices. Brekke is the former top lawyer at the Department of Homeland Security and previously practiced in the government contracts and corporate groups at Covington & Burling.

Nichols Liu was founded in 2017 by practice group leaders from Covington & Burling and Crowell & Moring. It focuses on serving the legal needs of government contractors, NGOs, and others who receive federal funds. The firm has risen quickly in the national rankings from Chambers USA and SuperLawyers and internationally by Legal 500.

“We are thrilled that Ian has chosen Nichols Liu for his return to private practice,” said Robert Nichols, founding partner of the firm. “His track record managing M&A transactions, as well as his unique insights into the cyber threats facing government contractors, fit our focus of helping contractors capitalize on growth opportunities and navigate their most complex problems.”

Brekke previously served as Deputy General Counsel and then Acting General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security—the largest law enforcement agency in the country— handling issues of national security and cybersecurity, procurement, and emerging technologies. At Covington, Brekke was a trusted advisor on a range of M&A, government contracts, cybersecurity and national security issues, working with several of the largest contractors in the industry. Several of those same contractors are already clients of Nichols Liu.

“Ian’s addition to Nichols Liu is another great example of how we differentiate ourselves from our peers—by providing a combination of deep substantive knowledge, senior government insights, and business-friendly approaches,” said Andy Liu, managing partner of the firm. “As a former Federal agency general counsel, I know the value of Ian’s DHS experience and what he can offer clients working with the Federal government.”

Whit Cobb, the General Counsel of major contractor PAE, added “Ian’s insights into unique M&A issues facing government contractors is invaluable. He is smart, savvy, and is already helping PAE’s lawyers in contributing to our company’s growth objectives.”

“I’m thrilled to join Nichols Liu,” Brekke said. “I’ve watched the firm grow its profile and rankings at an impressive rate. This is the best platform for me to continue helping contractors to grow their business through strategic investments and to solve their thorniest issues.”

Read more at Nichols Liu

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)