IDEMIA Announces Strong Showing in NIST’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test

IDEMIA has announced that its facial recognition algorithm 1:N came top among 75 tested systems and 281 entrants in NIST’s latest Face Recognition Vendor Test.

FRVT measures how well facial recognition systems work for civil, law enforcement and security applications covering accuracy, speed, storage, and memory criteria.

Taking border control systems as an example, IDEMIA achieved the best accuracy score of 99.65% correct matches out of 1.6 million face images.

FRVT evaluated IDEMIA’s core algorithms underlying all its systems using facial recognition which address access control, public security and border control needs.

Read the full test results at NIST

