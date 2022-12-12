41.3 F
Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle Share DoD Cloud Contract

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded contracts with a combined potential value of up to $9 billion to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program. JWCC is the successor to Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), which attracted contracting controversy and was canceled last year in favor of a multi-cloud approach.

Each of the four companies has been awarded a hybrid (firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity) contract with a ceiling of $9,000,000,000. No funds are being obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. 

The purpose of the JWCC contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge. JWCC will allow mission owners to acquire authorized commercial cloud offerings directly from the Cloud Service Providers contract awardees. 

The estimated completion date is June 8, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

