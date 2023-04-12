55.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsIT Modernization

Amivero Awarded Place on CIO-SP4 by the National Institutes of Health

By Homeland Security Today
Two scientists observe ocular tissue samples under a laser scanning microscope. Building 6, NIH Campus, Bethesda, MD. (Photo credit: National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health)

Amivero, a specialist in human-centered, data-driven digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a place on the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 4 (CIO-SP4) GWAC by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) in three set-aside groups: Small Business, Woman-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone.

Federal agencies will be able to purchase a wide range of IT products, services, and solutions off the CIO-SP4 GWAC for the next ten years. Amivero’s expertise has been recognized by NITAAC, and the company will now have the opportunity to compete for IT projects across multiple federal agencies through this vehicle. These projects will include digital transformation, cybersecurity, data science and analytics.

“We are so very excited to be awarded this Strategic Sourcing Vehicle and GWAC. What an opportunity for Amivero, our clients and partners,” said Olivia Trivisani Bowker, Founder & CEO of Amivero. “This is a significant achievement for our company. We are honored and look forward to collaborating with federal agencies and our partners to leverage our human-centered, data-driven methodology to drive significant impact and elevate the important missions of these amazing federal agencies.”

Amivero already provides digital modernization, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions on twenty-two contracts collaborating with offices across the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Education, Health & Human Services, and General Services Administration (GSA). 8(a), HUBZone, WOSB.

Amivero is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market. GTSC selected Amivero as its Small Business of the Year for 2022.

Read more at Amivero

Previous articleArtistas Asesinos Cartel Leader Sentenced to 27 Years for Drug Trafficking
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals