Amyx Provides Governmentwide COVID-19 Response Support

In efforts to help mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19, government management and IT services provider Amyx is providing support to frontline response agencies and assisting health organizations to procure critical medical supplies.

Amyx has been providing daily operational support to U.S. Transportation Command and its partners since January. The company is developing real-time status of COVID-19 impacts to the government’s supply chain operations using visualization tools and an internal SharePoint instance. This is enabling situational awareness and collaboration for the Operational Planning Team, a joint group of combatant commands and air and sea service components.

Amyx Geographic Information System developers are also building a Common Operating Picture through customized dashboards for COVID-19 response activities, which includes data from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, the Transportation Department, Johns Hopkins, nongovernmental organizations and governmental agencies. Read the rest of the story here.

