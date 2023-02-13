Andrew Turner to Lead Booz Allen’s Commercial Business

Booz Allen Hamilton has appointed Andrew Turner to lead the firm’s Global Commercial business. In this role, Turner will deliver an integrated vision of Booz Allen’s portfolio of cybersecurity services, including strategy, risk management, incident response, cyber defense, cloud, and operational technology to help commercial clients achieve positive business outcomes and growth.

Turner assumes this role after joining Booz Allen in 2020 and previously serving as the chief technology officer and market strategy lead for the firm’s Global Commercial business. He brings more than 20 years of experience as a security leader to mission-critical organizations and enterprises, including serving as a cyber leader to several Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Booz Allen, Turner was chief security officer for FIS Global (formerly Worldpay) and previously held senior cyber leadership roles at Visa and Microsoft.

“Andrew is a multifaceted security leader with a keen understanding of the breadth and the depth of our work innovating in complex cyber missions,” said Horacio Rozanski, Booz Allen’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Global Commercial business is well-positioned for future growth under Andrew’s leadership.”

Turner has a proven track record of building mature cybersecurity programs closely aligned to driving business and brand differentiation. At FIS, he led an integrated security organization, including information security, financial crimes, physical security, and business resilience. He also launched and directed strategic identity, cloud security, and cyber risk management programs and was responsible for the company’s cyber governance, standards, and other related policies.

“In today’s increasingly connected cyber threat landscape, the public and private sectors converge into a single, target-rich ecosystem,” said Turner. “This continuously evolving environment escalates cybersecurity as a strategic imperative for all organizations. That’s why I’m excited to lead this team in supporting our commercial clients to fulfill their growth and business objectives and transform cybersecurity and risk management into a sustainable, competitive advantage.”

Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

