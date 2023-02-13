Maximus Names Elisabeth Schmidt as Senior Vice President for Technology and Consulting Services

Maximus has announced that Elisabeth Schmidt has been named one of the company’s new Senior Vice Presidents for Technology and Consulting Services. In this role, Schmidt will guide the company’s delivery of comprehensive solutions for federal health agencies for improved citizen outcomes.

“Federal health agencies are focused on developing improved citizen experience coupled with better technology approaches that address today’s biggest challenges, such as improving health equity,” said Scott Barr, Technology and Consulting Services Practice Lead, Maximus. “The foundation of our success in public health is built upon aligning experienced professionals with innovative technology solutions. It strengthens our ability to address complex transformative initiatives, such as data modernization, that will reimagine how federal health agencies operate.”

Schmidt has more than 25 years of consulting services experience across federal, state, and local government clients as well as private sector companies. Throughout her career, Schmidt has specialized in complex program management and delivery across the spectrum of systems integration, application development, business process outsourcing, and transformation programs. Schmidt’s previous technology consulting roles include being a Managing Director with Accenture Federal Services, Senior Director with Eagle Hill Consulting, and most recently, Partner with IBM Consulting.

“When it comes to federal health today, the greatest challenges include health equity and accessibility, data management, and applying advanced technologies to tackle these requirements,” said Schmidt. “I joined Maximus to support our federal health agencies in their delivery of improved services and customer experience. We want to help these agencies implement technology that is driven with a human-centered design approach and is focused on improving outcomes for citizens, including veterans, patients, and providers, among others.”

Maximus is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Maximus