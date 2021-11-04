Center for Internet Security Selects CrowdStrike as Premier Partner for Endpoint Security

CrowdStrike Inc. today announced it has been selected by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) as its premier partner for endpoint security. The new fully-managed CIS Endpoint Security Services (ESS) solution, powered by CrowdStrike, identifies, detects and responds to security alerts and incidents for U.S. State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) governments.

As the technology foundation behind the CIS ESS solution, CrowdStrike brings direct deployment onto endpoint devices with the cloud-native, intelligent single agent of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, offering a full suite of solutions to protect CIS managed endpoints, including next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), asset and software inventory, USB device monitoring, user account monitoring and host-based firewall management.

Previously, CrowdStrike was chosen to protect the CIS’s Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), and this new solution expands on the existing partnership –– providing a new, fully managed 24/7/365 next generation cybersecurity offering exclusively to SLTT organizations, including more than 12,000 Multi-State Information and Analysis Center® members across the U.S., with more than 14 million endpoints in total.

“We are excited to be partnering with an industry-leading cybersecurity provider in CrowdStrike to help promote endpoint protection across State, Local, Tribal and Territorial government entities. Organizations who purchase ESS to protect their devices will be receiving the combined benefit of CrowdStrike’s superior endpoint protection technology and the CIS Security Operations Center’s world-class expertise to help defend against sophisticated cyber threats at the device level,” said Ed Mattison, CIS executive vice president of operations and security services.

“CIS has been a longstanding partner of CrowdStrike. Our vision has always been aligned and we’ve both worked tirelessly over the years to drive innovation into security programs across U.S. SLTT organizations, defending them from today’s most prominent and evolved threats,” said James Yeager, vice president of public sector and healthcare, CrowdStrike. “As the leader in endpoint security, we are thrilled to expand upon our partnership with CIS’s new ESS solution, marrying their fully managed 24/7/365 services with our industry-leading endpoint and workload protection capabilities to provide state, local, tribal and territorial governments the cyber protection they need.”

This new joint MSSP offering serves as another key milestone in CrowdStrike’s continued efforts to protect the public sector. Recent initiatives include partnering with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC). Earlier this year, CrowdStrike announced availability of its FedRAMP-authorized Falcon Forensics solution to accelerate response time and remediation of security incidents. CrowdStrike also announced the availability of its FedRAMP-authorized Falcon Complete for GovCloud, a managed detection and response (MDR) offering for the public sector.