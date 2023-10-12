Chertoff Capital Advises teKnoluxion on Its Acquisition by Bridge Core

On Friday, teKnoluxion Consulting, LLC, a software development, data engineering and analytics, and cloud services company, announced its sale to Bridge Core Federal, a provider of visual intelligence, cybersecurity, and other advanced technical solutions to the U.S. Government and a platform company of NewSpring Holdings.

Chertoff Capital, LLC, the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to teKnoluxion.

Founded in 2013 by intelligence community veteran Jimmy Gardner, teKnoluxion serves the intelligence community and its mission partners by leveraging core competencies across software development, data engineering and analytics, and hybrid cloud solutions. teKnoluxion is at the forefront of the intelligence community’s evolving requirements for advanced technology capabilities and serves as a key technology leader. The company now joins its capabilities with Bridge Core to provide a novel approach to analysis, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps.

Jason Kaufman, Chertoff Capital president said, “teKnoluxion established a franchise position by building deep customer intimacy at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and focusing on its most critical cloud modernization and digital transformation priorities. We are so excited to see it reach new heights in partnership with Bridge Core and NewSpring.”

Ryan Hoffman, Chertoff Capital principal said, “teKnoluxion sought a partner who could leverage its unique domain expertise and long-term contract portfolio while preserving the Company’s tight-knit, mission-focused culture. Bridge Core and NewSpring quickly emerged as the ideal partners for teKnoluxion’s future. We are excited about this new chapter for teKnoluxion as part of the Bridge Core platform and congratulate everyone involved.”