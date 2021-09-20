76.7 F
Dewberry Awarded North Carolina Resilient Coastal Communities Program Contract

The vulnerability assessments will consider natural features, coastal and rainfall hazards, range of flood conditions, critical infrastructure, and more.

By Homeland Security Today
Cape Lookout Lighthouse shines from Cape Lookout National Seashore southeast of Harkers Island, North Carolina, May 16, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that it has been selected for the North Carolina Resilience Coastal Communities Program (NCRCCP) by the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (NCDCM).

As part of the contract, Dewberry will develop a community resilience strategy framework for four coastal communities by conducting impact analyses to inform planning, holding community outreach programs to identify needs and priorities, and identifying and prioritizing key opportunities for adaptation strategies based on risks and resources available. The vulnerability assessments will consider natural features, coastal and rainfall hazards, range of flood conditions, critical infrastructure, built environment, community input and partnering, and social vulnerability.

“The NCRCCP is a critical program that will help support resilience efforts for coastal North Carolina communities for years to come,” says Dewberry Project Manager and Associate Beth Smyre, PE. “Resilience planning is critical to a community’s ability to respond and recover from climate-generated events. We are excited to support Craven County and the towns of Cape Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, and Swansboro in realizing their respective visions for community resilience, just as we have done for other communities across the country.”

