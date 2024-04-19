MetaPhase Consulting LLC has been awarded a significant contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This new contract focuses on the Student Exchange Visitor Program and is valued at approximately $14.16 million. The contract will span five years, indicating ICE’s long-term commitment to enhancing its strategic communications capabilities.

The contract involves providing Strategic Communications (Stratcom) Support Services, a crucial area for ICE as it seeks to effectively manage and promote the Student Exchange Visitor Program. This program plays a vital role in regulating non-immigrant students on F and M visas in the United States, making clear and effective communication a key priority.

The competition for this contract was intense, with a total of 16 bidders vying for the opportunity. This high level of interest underscores the competitive nature of federal contracting and the importance of strategic communication services within government agencies. MetaPhase Consulting emerged as the selected vendor, a testament to their expertise and proven track record in the field.

The award was facilitated through the GSA OASIS SB (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services – Small Business) contract vehicle, a program designed to provide a range of professional services to all federal agencies. As a Small Business Set Aside – Total Delivery Order, this contract highlights the government’s continued commitment to supporting small businesses and integrating them into the federal procurement process.

MetaPhase Consulting’s CEO expressed gratitude and enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “We are honored to support ICE and the Student Exchange Visitor Program. This contract is a significant milestone for MetaPhase, and we are committed to providing top-notch strategic communication services to help ICE achieve its objectives. Our team is ready to bring innovative solutions and dedicated support to this crucial federal program.”

This strategic partnership between MetaPhase Consulting and DHS ICE represents a significant step forward in enhancing the communication strategies of the Student Exchange Visitor Program. With this collaboration, MetaPhase is set to play a pivotal role in fostering better understanding and management of non-immigrant student processes and policies in the United States.

Metaphase is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.