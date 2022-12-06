DISA Issues Provisional Authorization for Google Services IL5

The Defense Information Systems Agency issued a Department of Defense Provisional Authorization for the Google Services cloud service offering for data categorized as Impact Level 5. IL5 data includes National Security Systems.

The Google Services offering provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service, or IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, capabilities across public and hybrid cloud environments, supporting up to IL5 data for DOD and federal communities. DISA’s authorization includes the following services: BigQuery, Cloud Hardware Security Module, Cloud Key Management Service, Google Cloud Storage, Google Compute Engine, Persistent Disk, Identity and Access Management, and Virtual Private Cloud.

On behalf of the DOD, DISA’s authorizing official grants provisional authorizations to commercial cloud service providers following a robust testing and validation process based on and leveraging assessment results from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. While DISA validates the assessments on the cloud service offerings and issues provisional authorizations, DOD components are responsible for determining and authorizing the best cloud service offering to meet their operational and security requirements.

“DISA is excited to announce another partnership milestone,” said Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander. “This authorization will provide the warfighter another safe, secure cloud hosting capability to store and process mission-critical information. DISA relies on industry to leverage best practices and provide innovative solutions, and this certainly adds to the already existing capabilities to ensure a resilient and ready force. Partnerships like this are necessary to support the U.S. military and joint forces and win against any adversary.”

The DOD provisional authorization is not an endorsement by DISA or DOD.

