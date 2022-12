The Canadian branch of Amnesty International was the target of a sophisticated cyber-security breach this fall — an attack forensic investigators believe originated in China with the blessing of the government in Beijing.

The intrusion was first detected on October 5, the human rights group said Monday.

The attack showed signs of being the work of what’s known as an advanced persistent-threat group (APT), according to the cyber security company that conducted the forensic investigation.

