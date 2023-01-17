ICE Seeks SaaS Solution in a FedRAMP Environment

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking to identify sources that can provide eDiscovery Software in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model on a subscription basis in an environment certified to host Federal data and records.

ICE’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) handles a large volume of cases and associated data. ICE handles all aspects of the electronic discovery lifecycle using Relativity software which is presently deployed and hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud environment. Relativity is used for the processing, analysis, review, and production of potentially relevant data as part of the discovery phase in litigation, compliance with FOIA requests, or in the course of investigations and Congressional requests and inquiries.

In its Request for Information (RFI) ICE says it is “exploring procurement strategies for the use of electronic discovery software in a SaaS based offering hosted in a FedRAMP certified environment”. ICE seeks information from all parties that currently offer this service and are FedRAMP certified or are in the process of obtaining FedRamp Certification.

Based on current eDiscovery practices and procedures, ICE anticipates acquiring capabilities that meet the following high-level tasks:

Task 1: Identification and Preservation of Data

Task 2: Collection of Data

Task 3: Processing

Task 4: Analytical Features and Functionality

Task 5: Review and Redaction of Data

Task 6: Production of Data

Interested parties are requested to respond to the RFI with a white paper. Submissions must be received no later than January 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.