IDS International Acquires International Training and Security Support Services Companies DECO and GovSource

IDS International, a security government services firm, announced today it has acquired DECO, a global training and specialized technical services company and GovSource (GSI), a leader in elite military and law enforcement training to the US Government and partner nations. The combination of these three businesses creates a global company for its range of services and a leader in international military training.

“By combining IDS, DECO, and GovSource, we are merging three companies with distinct strengths and mature customer relationships to address the world’s most complex and mission-critical programs,” said IDS President and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Dowling. “The benefits to all three firms are considerable, and IDS is now a fully integrated government services firm that is positioned to win larger, more complex contracts.”





IDS operates across three lines of business: training and technical services, expeditionary support services, and cyber and information warfare. With DECO and GSI, IDS broadens its global and technical reach and demonstrates its unique ability to support clients’ mission-critical needs in some of the most challenging environments anywhere in the world.

“As we reviewed potential acquisition candidates, it was clear that there was no better fit for IDS than DECO and GovSource,” said IDS Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Oron Strauss. “We’ve known DECO and GovSource for a number of years and both have built outstanding reputations. They were doing well on their own, but now will have the ability to cross-over and diversify contracts to bid on and embed great technology solutions into client programs.”

With the acquisitions, IDS International now has over 1,400 employees delivering superior services, dedicated support, and innovative solutions in over 20 countries. Clients include national governments, US/foreign militaries, nonprofits, and public sector.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)