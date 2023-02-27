INSA Selects CACI’s Todd Probert to Board of Directors

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) has named Todd Probert, CACI International Inc President of National Security and Innovative Solutions, to its Board of Directors. Probert will serve a three-year term.

“INSA is an influential voice providing advocacy and driving innovation among the intelligence and national security community,” said Todd Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions. “It is an honor to be selected for the Board of Directors and be a part of INSA’s legacy of fostering public-private partnerships that support progress in our industry.”

INSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit forum for driving public-private partnerships to advance intelligence and national security priorities. INSA strives to identify, develop, and promote collaborative approaches to national security challenges. It has more than 160 organizations in its membership and has extensive participation from leaders and senior executives in the public, private, and academic sectors.

Led by Chairwoman Letitia A. Long, the INSA Board of Directors provides strategic and business oversight for INSA operations and planning. The Board of Directors includes former senior government officials and senior private sector or industry leaders with extensive intelligence backgrounds who represent the government, private, and academia.

“We are privileged to have such a committed and talented leader joining our board,” said INSA Chairwoman Letitia A. Long. “Already, we have a wealth of experience and expertise among our directors and with our newly welcomed colleagues we are positioned for even greater success.”

At CACI, Probert oversees dozens of customer programs and company investments to develop and deliver enterprise and technology-based solutions supporting space communications, radio frequency (RF) and free-space optical communications, spectrum management, and cyberspace operations. He also directs advanced research and development programs and creates go-to-market strategies for CACI solutions that deliver actionable intelligence through multi-source collection and analysis to support multi-domain operations.

Prior to joining CACI in August 2020, Probert served as Vice President of Raytheon’s Command and Control, Space and Intelligence business. He also led Raytheon’s Mission Support and Modernization business and served as the Vice President of Engineering. Before Raytheon, Probert held roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc., with his last position as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development.

CACI is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read the announcement at CACI