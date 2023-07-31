73.4 F
Jason Dury Joins Exiger as Vice President for Defense Programs

By Homeland Security Today

Jason Dury has been appointed Vice President, Defense Programs at Exiger Government Services. 

His focus will be leveraging Exiger’s AI driven platforms to help U.S. and international clients identify and understand risk and compliance related issues in their supply chains, and other unique challenges such as cybersecurity, due diligence, regulatory and sanctions concerns, and multi-tier supply chain illuminations for visibility and transparency.

Formerly a Director in Guidehouse’s Cybersecurity Solutions Team with a focus on Open Source Intelligence applications for supply chain risk management, Dury has 30 years of experience serving private and public sector clients. Previous roles have included global security risk management for Fortune 500 companies in the Defense Industrial Base, Information Technology, and Cybersecurity sectors leading and managing Global Security, Corporate Espionage Awareness, and Due Diligence related practices.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

