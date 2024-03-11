53.3 F
Leidos Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Leidos, a renowned provider of technology solutions, has officially entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking a significant milestone in their partnership. The collaborative effort aims to harness the distinctive strengths of both companies, fostering accelerated innovation for customers across the public sector and selected commercial markets.

President of Leidos’ Digital Modernization Sector, Steve Hull, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded collaboration, stating, “We’re excited to build on our existing work with AWS and create innovative solutions for our customers.” The SCA sets the stage for Leidos to align its investments in federal mission solutions with AWS’s comprehensive portfolio of cloud computing and enterprise data management services, ultimately enhancing innovation and efficiency for their shared customer base.

The synergy between Leidos and AWS has already demonstrated success in delivering solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD) and the federal government. Notable achievements include leveraging the Impact Level (IL) 5 accredited AWS environment to establish end-to-end situational awareness and operations. The collaboration has also facilitated pilot and production deployments of Contact-Center-as-a-Service solutions as an Amazon Connect Delivery Partner, efficient cloud migrations, internal research and development initiatives, and workforce development programs focusing on AWS and cloud certifications.

Expanding upon this fruitful relationship, the collaboration’s strategic focus extends to enterprise data management and analysis, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, it harnesses capabilities within multi-domain operations, with a particular emphasis on hybrid architectures and managed service consumption models. The collaboration signifies a concerted effort to pool resources dedicated to enabling innovative go-to-market offerings that cater specifically to the evolving needs of the Department of Defense and federal government.

As both Leidos and AWS join forces in this strategic collaboration, the emphasis on cutting-edge technologies and efficient solutions is expected to bring about transformative outcomes, further solidifying their position as leaders in delivering impactful services to the Department of Defense and federal government. The shared commitment to innovation and efficiency underscores the significance of this collaboration in addressing the evolving challenges within the public sector.

