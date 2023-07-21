73 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 21, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Leidos Awarded $375M Contract to Support Director of National Intelligence

By Homeland Security Today

Leidos was recently awarded a prime contract to provide intelligence, technical, financial and management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The single award, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance and six one-year options. The awarded value is $375 million.

Leidos will work to maximize synergies and efficiencies for ODNI by aligning intelligence, technical, financial and management services with clear lines of contractor responsibility. This will help enable ODNI to execute its responsibilities, achieve the DNI’s vision and support effective and efficient mission success to the intelligence community.

Through this contract Leidos will provide analytic, intelligence management, and systems analysis support covering a wide range of regional and functional topics. These intelligence services will operate in an environment where priorities continuously and quickly evolve. Technical services include systems integration, cybersecurity, science and technology, counterintelligence, IT project management, security and risk management. Additional management services include supporting facilities, assets, logistics and information.

Leidos is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Leidos

Previous articleBrookline Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Machine Guns After Vehicle Search Yields 14 Ghost Guns
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals