Leidos Launches Next Generation Enterprise Software Platform for Airport Security

Leidos has announced the launch of ProSight™, its newest enterprise software platform. ProSight, which provides airports and commercial organizations with high-risk points of entry a centralized, security management system, will be unveiled during inter airport Europe 2023, held Oct. 10-13 in Munich, Germany.

“We’re excited to unveil our ProSight software next week in Munich,” said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. “ProSight represents a significant leap forward in technology and innovation, reaffirming our commitment to our customers by providing a secure software platform that meets their evolving needs.”

ProSight brings together systems and technologies that were traditionally disparate at security checkpoints, such as security screening equipment, threat detection algorithms and other third-party data. With a holistic view across the entire security screening operation, ProSight delivers actionable, real-time data through business intelligence dashboards, helping organizations improve operational efficiencies while enhancing threat detection.

ProSight’s open architecture software is designed for improved performance, maintainability, and scalability, as well as reduced development time and cost. The software’s OpenAPI supports additional system connectivity to multiple device types and data sources.

In the coming months, the new software will be deployed at several airports across the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, ushering in a significant change in how organizations approach the management of their security operations.

Leidos is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

