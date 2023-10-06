ICE to Hold Virtual Vendor Engagement Day in Support of IT Acquisitions

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of Acquisition Management and Office of the Chief Information Officer will host a Virtual Vendor Engagement Day event in support of IT acquisitions. The Vendor Engagement Day event is designed to promote meaningful exchanges of information to support a greater understanding of ICE’s IT requirements and industry’s capabilities.

The event will include briefs of specific requirements listed in the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (APFS) and questions and answers. All projected procurements are subject to revision or cancellation. Forecast data is for planning purposes only and is not a commitment by the Government to purchase the described products or services. Final decisions on the extent of competition, small business participation, estimated value, or any aspect of the procurement action will not be made until each procurement is initiated.

This Virtual Vendor Engagement event will be held on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023, 10AM Eastern Time – 11:30AM Eastern Time.

This event will be held virtually via Teams Live.

There will not be a registration process for this event. Therefore, REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED.

Questions are due to [email protected] no later than NOVEMBER 9, 2023 at 4:30PM Eastern Time.

Read more at SAM.gov