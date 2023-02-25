Leidos Selected to Lead Security Technology Enhancements at London Luton Airport

Leidos has been named the principal contractor for technology upgrades across multiple security checkpoints at London Luton Airport (LLA). As one of the U.K.’s busiest airports, LLA served over 13 million passengers in 2022.

As the principal contractor, Leidos manages all subcontractors and associated consultants working on the project. This includes oversight of building modifications to create two central image processing rooms. The company will also install its security systems and other third-party security solutions at the checkpoints.

Under the agreement, Leidos will deploy 12 of its integrated ClearScan™ cabin baggage scanners and ProPassage™ automated tray return systems. ClearScan is a computed tomography (CT) scanner with advanced explosive detection algorithms. This capability eliminates the need to remove electronics and approved liquids from carry-on baggage. The large, automated ProPassage trays reduce the number of trays needed per passenger in the divest area and helps prevent sweep-outs.

LLA will also deploy Mosaic™, Leidos’ open-architecture software platform to integrate all security components into a single management system and provide the airport with actionable business intelligence across the entire security screening operation.

Work on the project has begun, with the first lanes expected to open to the public in the fourth quarter of 2023.

