LMI, a provider of technology-enabled management consulting, logistics, and digital and analytics solutions to the U.S. government, announced its acquisition of JJR Solutions, a business rooted in military service that is working to improve the nation’s health and security through user experience and technology solutions.

Founded in 2009 by Dave Judson, Jr. and headquartered in Dayton, OH, JJR Solutions’ mission is to build partnerships with customers to advance their performance using low-code, cloud-based applications built with human-centered design and agile principles. Combining domain knowledge, a people-centered transformation method, and innovation-based contracting, JJR Solutions helps government agencies achieve their transformation goals with shortened time to value.

“By integrating JJR Solutions’ expertise into LMI, we are reaffirming our commitment to provide rapid, innovative, human-centered design solutions for our customers. We aim to empower the federal government to better understand and serve the needs of the people they support. Together, we will drive positive change for the constituents we serve, including our nation’s service members and veterans,” said Doug Wagoner, LMI’s Chief Executive Officer.

LMI’s focus on innovation at the pace of need through its technology studio, the Forge™, complements JJR Solutions’ emphasis on technology-enabled, differentiated solutions, such as their proprietary human-centered design and transformation tool, Magnify™. Further, a shared customer base with the Air Force, Space Force, Department of Veteran Affairs, and Defense Health Agency will amplify LMI’s impact in critical government mission sets, including, space situational awareness, rapid technology fielding, weapon system acquisition, veteran suicide prevention, and improving federal customer experience.

“Looking towards the future, we want the ability to scale our meaning and impact to deliver important capability to our military and citizens faster than ever before. Joining LMI will allow us to do just that,” noted Carly Cox, JJR Solutions’ President and Chief Operating Officer. “They prioritize innovation at the pace of need, energize minds with emerging technologies to inspire creative solutions, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Adding to LMI’s rapid-cycle innovation engine and 60-plus years of partnership with the federal government, JJR Solutions brings proven solutions for integrating strategy, human performance, and technology to solve customers’ most complex challenges within operationally relevant timeframes.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to JJR Solutions and Macquarie Capital served as M&A advisor to LMI.